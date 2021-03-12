Enecuum (ENQ) Trading 6.4% Higher Over Last Week

Enecuum (CURRENCY:ENQ) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. Enecuum has a market capitalization of $6.73 million and approximately $246,627.00 worth of Enecuum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enecuum coin can now be bought for about $0.0416 or 0.00000074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Enecuum has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00049238 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00011807 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $364.54 or 0.00646543 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 84.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001282 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.60 or 0.00064908 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00025716 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00036927 BTC.

Enecuum Coin Profile

ENQ is a coin. It launched on February 13th, 2018. Enecuum’s total supply is 193,164,161 coins and its circulating supply is 161,664,153 coins. Enecuum’s official message board is medium.com/@EnqBlockchain . Enecuum’s official website is new.enecuum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Hong Kong, the Enecuum is a Blockchain-based transactions platform. In order to provide speed, scalability and network security to the users, the Enecuum has designed a platform that intends to be supported by three different mining algorithms, the PoW (Proof of Work), the PoS (Proof of Stake), and the PoA (Proof-of-Action). Additionally, the Enecuum intends to provide its users with an app in which is possible to mobile mining. The ENQ token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Enecuum. It is a utility token that aims to serve as a medium of payment for the platform supported services, including mining. “

