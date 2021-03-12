Energo (TSL) Trading Up 898.7% This Week

Energo (CURRENCY:TSL) traded up 16.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. Energo has a total market capitalization of $1.97 million and $793,604.00 worth of Energo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energo token can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Energo has traded up 898.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00049514 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00011931 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $366.78 or 0.00649342 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 88.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001306 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.69 or 0.00064949 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00025723 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00037255 BTC.

Energo Token Profile

Energo is a token. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Energo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 602,378,920 tokens. Energo’s official message board is blog.energolabs.com . The official website for Energo is www.energolabs.com . Energo’s official Twitter account is @Energo Labs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Energo is an ecosystem based on decentralized apps that plans to build a DAE (Decentralized Autonomous Energy Community). At its core are Qtum and a decentralized system designed for the measurement, registries, transactions, and settlement of clean energy in local Micro-grids. Furthermore, the Energo system will be powered by the TSL cryptocurrency. Energo token (TSL) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the access token to the distributed energy storage system. “

Buying and Selling Energo

