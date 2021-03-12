Enerplus (ERF) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Enerplus (NYSE: ERF) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/10/2021 – Enerplus had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $7.00 to $9.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/22/2021 – Enerplus had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $6.50 to $7.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/22/2021 – Enerplus had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $6.00 to $8.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/22/2021 – Enerplus was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Enerplus Corporation, formerly known as Enerplus Resources, is an independent oil and gas production company with resources across Western Canada and the United States. The Company’s resource plays include shallow gas/coal bed methane, tight gas, crude oil waterfloods, Bakken/Tight oil and oil sands located in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba. Enerplus Corporation is based in Alberta, Canada. “

2/22/2021 – Enerplus had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $6.00 to $7.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Enerplus is now covered by analysts at Desjardins. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock.

2/4/2021 – Enerplus had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $6.00 to $6.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – Enerplus had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $5.00 to $6.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – Enerplus had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $6.00 to $6.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – Enerplus had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $5.50 to $6.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/21/2021 – Enerplus is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/14/2021 – Enerplus had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $4.50 to $5.75. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Enerplus stock opened at $5.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.96. Enerplus Co. has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $5.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 3.18.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.0079 per share. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.39%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Enerplus in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in Enerplus in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Enerplus in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Enerplus by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,420 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 6,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Enerplus in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. 50.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

