Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) Trading 8.4% Higher

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX)’s stock price traded up 8.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.84 and last traded at $2.83. 285,763 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 408,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.61.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Entasis Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.13.
The company has a market cap of $100.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.44.
About Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX)
Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel antibacterial products to treat serious infections caused by multi-drug resistant gram-negative bacteria in the United States. It is involved in developing Sulbactam-durlobactam (SUL-DUR), a novel IV antibiotic that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of multi-drug resistant Acinetobacter infections; Zoliflodacin, a novel orally administered molecule that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of uncomplicated gonorrhea; ETX0282CPDP, an oral drug that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of urinary tract infections; and ETX0462, a drug candidate from NBP platform that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections.
Further Reading: What are economic reports?
Receive News & Ratings for Entasis Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entasis Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.