Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) Trading 8.4% Higher

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX)’s stock price traded up 8.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.84 and last traded at $2.83. 285,763 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 408,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.61.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Entasis Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.13.

The company has a market cap of $100.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETTX. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $2,915,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $1,182,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 110.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 506,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 265,548 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 478.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 146,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 120,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. 27.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX)

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel antibacterial products to treat serious infections caused by multi-drug resistant gram-negative bacteria in the United States. It is involved in developing Sulbactam-durlobactam (SUL-DUR), a novel IV antibiotic that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of multi-drug resistant Acinetobacter infections; Zoliflodacin, a novel orally administered molecule that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of uncomplicated gonorrhea; ETX0282CPDP, an oral drug that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of urinary tract infections; and ETX0462, a drug candidate from NBP platform that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections.

