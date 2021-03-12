Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) Trading 10% Higher

Shares of Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) traded up 10% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.39 and last traded at $4.06. 2,043,053 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 497% from the average session volume of 342,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.69.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Entravision Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

The firm has a market cap of $341.80 million, a P/E ratio of -21.11 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.32 and its 200 day moving average is $2.52.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Entravision Communications had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a positive return on equity of 9.04%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Entravision Communications Co. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVC. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Entravision Communications by 267.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 9,273 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Entravision Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Entravision Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Entravision Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Entravision Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. 55.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC)

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media company that reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels primarily in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Argentina, and other Latin America countries. It operates through three segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media.

