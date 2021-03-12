Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN) Short Interest Up 161.5% in February

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, an increase of 161.5% from the February 11th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 326,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Enzon Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.63. The company had a trading volume of 166,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,146. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.30. Enzon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.85.
About Enzon Pharmaceuticals
Read More: What is Elliott Wave theory?
Receive News & Ratings for Enzon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enzon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.