EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Acquired by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 31.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,737 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 26,924 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $5,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Sound Shore Management Inc CT acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,894,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,613,452 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $230,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,499 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 4,640,336 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $231,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,844 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,863,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 829.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,110,401 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $39,907,000 after purchasing an additional 990,987 shares during the period. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $73.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.55 and a beta of 2.09. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $77.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.69.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. Sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a $0.4125 dividend. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.63.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

