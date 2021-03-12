Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, an increase of 167.9% from the February 11th total of 5,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Epsilon Energy by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Texas Children s acquired a new position in Epsilon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $349,000. Finally, Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture raised its holdings in Epsilon Energy by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture now owns 1,283,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,888,000 after purchasing an additional 198,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EPSN traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $3.97. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,574. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.43. The company has a market cap of $94.72 million, a P/E ratio of 66.18 and a beta of 0.72. Epsilon Energy has a 1-year low of $2.32 and a 1-year high of $4.44.

Epsilon Energy Ltd., natural gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of oil and gas reserves in the United States. It operates through Upstream and Gathering System segments. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale comprising 4,130 net acres located in the Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; and Anadarko basin comprising 8,594 net acres located in the Oklahoma.

