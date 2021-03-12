Eqis Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,022 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 27.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,750 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 450.0% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Tesla by 784.6% in the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $602,000. Institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, New Street Research upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $338.99.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.68, for a total transaction of $1,012,020.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,320,757.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total transaction of $1,097,327.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,663 shares of company stock worth $57,292,317. 23.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $4.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $694.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,918,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,773,238. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.10 and a 12-month high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $772.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $588.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $666.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,377.73, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.