Eqis Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,651 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KLAC. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in KLA by 390.6% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on KLA from $263.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on KLA from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on KLA from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on KLA from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on KLA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.50.

In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total value of $1,271,545.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,194,849.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total transaction of $387,258.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,599 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,739.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KLAC stock traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $294.34. 92,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,293,441. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $305.83 and its 200-day moving average is $248.10. The company has a market cap of $45.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.19 and a fifty-two week high of $342.21.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.05. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. KLA’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

