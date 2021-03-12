Eqis Capital Management Inc. Acquires 17,630 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 44.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,630 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AerCap were worth $2,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AER. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in AerCap during the third quarter worth $27,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in AerCap by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in AerCap in the third quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new stake in AerCap during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AerCap alerts:

AER has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen increased their price target on AerCap from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of AerCap from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AerCap from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of AerCap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.14.

NYSE AER traded up $3.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,621,812. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.04 and a 200 day moving average of $37.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -222.38 and a beta of 2.42. AerCap Holdings has a twelve month low of $10.42 and a twelve month high of $60.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.72). AerCap had a positive return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Recommended Story: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.