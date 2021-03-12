Eqis Capital Management Inc. Acquires 918 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 918 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $3,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSK traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $171.76. 55,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,142,014. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $27.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.52, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.61 and a 52 week high of $210.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $182.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.79.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.03). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. The company had revenue of $713.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 24.66%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 2,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total transaction of $424,167.00. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 1,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $221,193.75. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on VRSK. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Verisk Analytics from $237.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $192.00 to $196.00 in a report on Monday. UBS Group raised Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $177.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Truist raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.85.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

