Eqis Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 15,476 iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,413,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Transportation Average ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 1,800.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 480.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period.

iShares Transportation Average ETF stock traded up $2.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $249.81. 112,326 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.41. iShares Transportation Average ETF has a 12 month low of $157.65 and a 12 month high of $206.73.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

