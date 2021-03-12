Eqis Capital Management Inc. Buys 20,207 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 345.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,207 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $2,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 85.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on ATVI. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $104.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.03. The company had a trading volume of 311,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,943,534. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.51 and a 12 month high of $104.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is 19.71%.

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $1,771,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

