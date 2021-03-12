Eqis Capital Management Inc. Buys 35,214 Shares of iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS) by 102.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,214 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.74% of iShares CMBS ETF worth $3,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC increased its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 4,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF by 21.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF by 24.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 81,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,513,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the period.

Get iShares CMBS ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA CMBS traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $54.15. The stock had a trading volume of 3,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,972. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.08. iShares CMBS ETF has a 52-week low of $49.03 and a 52-week high of $55.89.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares CMBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares CMBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.