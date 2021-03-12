Eqis Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,779 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Credit Suisse Group were worth $3,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse Group during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse Group during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in Credit Suisse Group by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

CS stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 452,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,489,007. The company has a market capitalization of $31.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.87 and its 200-day moving average is $12.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. Credit Suisse Group AG has a 1 year low of $6.47 and a 1 year high of $14.95.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CS shares. Barclays raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

