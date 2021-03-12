Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $2.91 Million Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,889,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,943,772,000 after buying an additional 129,494 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,387,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,810,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 718,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,381,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 618,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,255,000 after buying an additional 17,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 9.1% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 546,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,746,000 after buying an additional 45,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

IDXX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $471.40.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock traded down $4.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $498.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,807. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $509.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $454.25. The firm has a market cap of $42.54 billion, a PE ratio of 87.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.65 and a 52 week high of $573.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $720.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.03 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Rebecca M. Henderson sold 3,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total transaction of $1,563,846.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,108,920.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 11,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.71, for a total value of $5,815,795.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,974 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,527.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,143 shares of company stock valued at $17,729,819. Insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

