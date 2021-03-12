Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $3.02 Million Stock Position in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 11,636 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CAE were worth $3,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of CAE by 86,641.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,035,948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $84,121,000 after buying an additional 3,032,448 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of CAE by 71.3% in the third quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 4,519,130 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $65,905,000 after buying an additional 1,880,295 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CAE in the fourth quarter worth about $32,377,000. Goodnow Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CAE by 83.7% in the third quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC now owns 1,621,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,705,000 after buying an additional 738,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of CAE by 24.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,127,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,915,000 after buying an additional 610,258 shares during the last quarter. 52.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on CAE from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CAE from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on CAE from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities upped their price objective on CAE from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on CAE from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.33.

Shares of NYSE CAE traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.12. CAE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $31.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.84. The company has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.01, a P/E/G ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.73.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. CAE had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $832.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CAE Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

