Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $3.82 Million Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,048 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 2,536 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $3,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 18,387 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,563 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,789 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,858 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 17.5% during the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 503 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXPI stock traded down $5.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $183.39. 104,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,962,900. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.80 billion, a PE ratio of -349.38, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $58.41 and a twelve month high of $200.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $180.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.61.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.66%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NXPI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $182.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $216.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.24.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 35,886 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.56, for a total value of $6,910,208.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,422 shares in the company, valued at $11,442,300.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.09, for a total value of $526,157.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,625.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,483 shares of company stock worth $7,784,123. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

