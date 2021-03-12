Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $4.28 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,429 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000.

NASDAQ:VTIP traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.60. 23,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,538,691. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $46.38 and a one year high of $51.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.08.

