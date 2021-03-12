Eqis Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,565 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,609 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $3,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,669 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at about $351,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at about $596,000. Finally, NFC Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,967,000. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get VeriSign alerts:

VRSN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of VeriSign from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $246.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. VeriSign presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.60.

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total transaction of $1,293,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 848,671 shares in the company, valued at $182,990,441.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total transaction of $131,267.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,083,491.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,065 shares of company stock worth $8,213,472. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of VeriSign stock traded down $3.98 on Friday, reaching $188.04. The stock had a trading volume of 38,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,178. The business’s 50 day moving average is $196.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.45. The company has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 0.87. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.77 and a 1 year high of $221.30.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The information services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. VeriSign had a net margin of 63.32% and a negative return on equity of 54.86%. On average, research analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VeriSign Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

Recommended Story: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.