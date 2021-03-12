Eqis Capital Management Inc. Purchases 2,764 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $2,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 1,786.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000.

NYSEARCA MDYG traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.69. 3,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,786. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a one year low of $34.68 and a one year high of $77.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.02 and a 200-day moving average of $66.09.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

