Eqis Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,503 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPYV. FMR LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 593.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 56,477 shares during the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 1,261,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,433,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 74,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 4,338 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 846,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,576,000 after acquiring an additional 58,555 shares during the period.

Shares of SPYV stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.12. The stock had a trading volume of 218,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,799,642. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.77 and a fifty-two week high of $38.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.21.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

