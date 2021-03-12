Eqis Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,369 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $2,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 256.4% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 713.6% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 164.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.89. The company had a trading volume of 5,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,457. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12-month low of $34.77 and a 12-month high of $86.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.11 and its 200-day moving average is $63.23.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

See Also: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.