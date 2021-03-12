Eqis Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,698 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,593 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,331,191 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,796,434,000 after purchasing an additional 129,597 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 246.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,189,778 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,026,663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979,131 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,581,669 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $632,613,000 after acquiring an additional 40,085 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,574,059 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $630,748,000 after acquiring an additional 139,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,435,808 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $596,870,000 after acquiring an additional 12,965 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on SYK. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Stryker from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.29.

SYK traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $240.55. 20,742 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,248,430. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $90.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.25, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $124.54 and a 52-week high of $250.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.82.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 30.51%.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $492,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,089.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

