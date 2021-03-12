Eqis Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,881 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,681 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Yandex were worth $3,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YNDX. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Yandex by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 466 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Yandex by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 740 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yandex during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yandex by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Yandex in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. 76.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on YNDX shares. HSBC cut shares of Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Yandex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Renaissance Capital raised shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Yandex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Yandex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.83.

NASDAQ YNDX traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.77. 150,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,958,611. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.70 and its 200-day moving average is $65.11. Yandex has a 1 year low of $27.93 and a 1 year high of $74.32. The company has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 198.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a current ratio of 6.68.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, provides Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

