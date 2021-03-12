Eqis Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,515 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.22% of Cellectis worth $2,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CLLS. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Cellectis by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Cellectis by 833.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 4,043 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cellectis during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Cellectis during the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cellectis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $253,000. 33.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cellectis alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CLLS. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Cellectis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

CLLS traded down $1.35 on Friday, hitting $19.97. 16,779 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,803. The company has a current ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Cellectis S.A. has a one year low of $7.32 and a one year high of $34.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.99. The firm has a market cap of $854.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 2.59.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 23.56% and a negative net margin of 110.52%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cellectis S.A. will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cellectis

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); ALLO-501 to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.