Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 10,493 Shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,493 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus were worth $3,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 253,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,338,000 after acquiring an additional 4,932 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 98,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 33,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 15,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,094 shares in the last quarter.

BATS CSM traded up $0.94 on Friday, reaching $89.79. The stock had a trading volume of 12,431 shares. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.94. ProShares Large Cap Core Plus has a 1-year low of $57.15 and a 1-year high of $71.32.

