Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 46,243 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 46,243 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $2,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PDBC. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,676 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 10,019 shares during the period.

Shares of PDBC traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.11. The stock had a trading volume of 110,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,525,372. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.18. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $11.08 and a fifty-two week high of $18.18.

Further Reading: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.