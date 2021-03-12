Eqis Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 92.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353,137 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,446,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,367 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,415,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,094,000 after purchasing an additional 5,429,050 shares in the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the third quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 18,274,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,190,000 after buying an additional 99,948 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,603,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,508,000 after acquiring an additional 290,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,071,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,145,000 after acquiring an additional 527,602 shares during the period.

BND traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.65. The stock had a trading volume of 157,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,871,736. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.60. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $76.49 and a twelve month high of $89.59.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.129 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%.

