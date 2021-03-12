Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Price Target Lowered to $750.00 at Mizuho

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Mizuho from $800.00 to $750.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.58% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

EQIX has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Equinix from $915.00 to $942.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Equinix from $864.00 to $811.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Equinix from $835.00 to $856.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Equinix in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $820.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $819.30.

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $654.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $58.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.35, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $694.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $730.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Equinix has a fifty-two week low of $477.87 and a fifty-two week high of $839.77.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Equinix will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $667.01, for a total value of $694,357.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,398,592.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 4,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.37, for a total transaction of $3,369,845.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,355,524.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,722 shares of company stock valued at $18,731,932. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Equinix by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,829,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,877,218,000 after buying an additional 105,526 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 2,974,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,124,631,000 after acquiring an additional 27,107 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,247,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,605,151,000 after acquiring an additional 187,174 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,787,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,364,427,000 after acquiring an additional 257,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,048,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $748,713,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

