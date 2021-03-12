Equitable (NYSE:EQH) PT Raised to $42.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) had its price target upped by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 33.42% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Equitable from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Equitable from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Equitable from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Equitable in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.36.

NYSE EQH traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $31.48. 43,393 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,454,921. The firm has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.98 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.07. Equitable has a fifty-two week low of $9.89 and a fifty-two week high of $32.13.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.44. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Equitable will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQH. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Equitable in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Equitable in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Equitable by 397.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Equitable by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in Equitable in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

