Equities Research Analysts’ New Coverage for March, 10th (ALEAF, AOUT, ASAN, BILI, BL, BMBL, CBWTF, CDTX, CRSP, CVX)

Posted by on Mar 12th, 2021


Equities Research Analysts’ new coverage for Wednesday, March 10th:

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Aleafia Health (OTCMKTS:ALEAF). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

B. Riley began coverage on shares of American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT). The firm issued a buy rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Asana (NYSE:ASAN). Robert W. Baird issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

New Street Research began coverage on shares of Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI). The firm issued a buy rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock.

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL). Berenberg Bank issued a buy rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock.

Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL). The firm issued a positive rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS:CBWTF). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Aegis started coverage on shares of Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX). The firm issued a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

JMP Securities started coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock.

Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR). Craig Hallum issued a buy rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock.

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. started coverage on shares of Fuji Electric (OTCMKTS:FELTY). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV). They issued a neutral rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO). The firm issued a buy rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

JMP Securities began coverage on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

William Blair began coverage on shares of Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Cowen Inc began coverage on shares of Livent (NYSE:LTHM). They issued a market perform rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Maxim Group started coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV). Maxim Group issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Cowen Inc initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials (NYSE:MP). They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA). JMP Securities issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of QuantumScape (NYSE:QS). Robert W. Baird issued a neutral rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL). JPMorgan Chase & Co. issued an overweight rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL). They issued a neutral rating and a $1.15 target price on the stock.

CICC Research started coverage on shares of UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR). They issued an outperform rating and a $30.60 target price on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM). JPMorgan Chase & Co. issued an overweight rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock.

