Equities Research Analysts’ New Coverage for March, 10th (ALEAF, AOUT, ASAN, BILI, BL, BMBL, CBWTF, CDTX, CRSP, CVX)

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Aleafia Health (OTCMKTS:ALEAF). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

B. Riley began coverage on shares of American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT). The firm issued a buy rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Asana (NYSE:ASAN). Robert W. Baird issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

New Street Research began coverage on shares of Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI). The firm issued a buy rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock.

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL). Berenberg Bank issued a buy rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock.

Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL). The firm issued a positive rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS:CBWTF). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Aegis started coverage on shares of Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX). The firm issued a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

JMP Securities started coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock.

Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR). Craig Hallum issued a buy rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock.

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. started coverage on shares of Fuji Electric (OTCMKTS:FELTY). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV). They issued a neutral rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO). The firm issued a buy rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

JMP Securities began coverage on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

William Blair began coverage on shares of Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Cowen Inc began coverage on shares of Livent (NYSE:LTHM). They issued a market perform rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Maxim Group started coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV). Maxim Group issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Cowen Inc initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials (NYSE:MP). They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA). JMP Securities issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of QuantumScape (NYSE:QS). Robert W. Baird issued a neutral rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL). JPMorgan Chase & Co. issued an overweight rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL). They issued a neutral rating and a $1.15 target price on the stock.

CICC Research started coverage on shares of UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR). They issued an outperform rating and a $30.60 target price on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM). JPMorgan Chase & Co. issued an overweight rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock.

