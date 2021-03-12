Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March, 10th (ACRS, ADS, AES, AGCO, AMRS, ANF, AOX, ASML, ATCO, AY)

Posted by on Mar 12th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, March 10th:

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) had its price target boosted by SVB Leerink LLC from $21.00 to $26.00. SVB Leerink LLC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) had its price target increased by SVB Leerink LLC from $21.00 to $26.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) had its target price boosted by SVB Leerink LLC from $21.00 to $26.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

adidas (ETR:ADS) was given a €250.00 ($294.12) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

adidas (ETR:ADS) was given a €300.00 ($352.94) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

adidas (ETR:ADS) was given a €215.00 ($252.94) price target by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

The AES (NYSE:AES) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $29.50 to $30.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $155.00 to $200.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $155.00 to $200.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $155.00 to $200.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $141.00 to $145.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $141.00 to $145.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $141.00 to $145.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) had its target price raised by Roth Capital from $20.00 to $33.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) had its price target raised by Roth Capital from $20.00 to $33.00. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) had its target price boosted by Roth Capital from $20.00 to $33.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $22.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $22.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) was given a €17.00 ($20.00) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ASML (EPA:ASML) was given a €534.00 ($628.24) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $16.50 to $18.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $56.00 to $86.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $56.00 to $86.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $56.00 to $86.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $5.00 to $9.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) was given a €69.00 ($81.18) target price by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Berkshire Hathaway (OTCMKTS:BRK/B) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $248.00 to $270.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Berkshire Hathaway (OTCMKTS:BRK/B) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $248.00 to $270.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Berkshire Hathaway (OTCMKTS:BRK/B) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $248.00 to $270.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $200.00 to $215.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $9.00 to $15.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $9.00 to $15.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $9.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) had its price target raised by DA Davidson from $21.00 to $22.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) had its target price raised by DA Davidson from $21.00 to $22.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $65.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $65.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Crane (NYSE:CR) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from $96.00 to $100.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Crane (NYSE:CR) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from $96.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $18.50 to $19.75. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $30.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $80.00 to $95.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $80.00 to $95.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $80.00 to $95.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $325.00 to $375.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $325.00 to $375.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $325.00 to $375.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $84.00 to $85.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $77.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI from $75.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its price target lowered by DA Davidson from $88.00 to $82.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $129.00 to $125.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $129.00 to $125.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $129.00 to $125.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $115.00 to $110.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $115.00 to $110.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $115.00 to $110.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) had its target price boosted by JMP Securities from $60.00 to $80.00. JMP Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) had its target price boosted by JMP Securities from $60.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) had its target price boosted by JMP Securities from $60.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) was given a €47.00 ($55.29) price target by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) was given a €44.00 ($51.76) target price by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $170.00 to $185.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $170.00 to $185.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $170.00 to $185.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $24.00 to $25.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $17.00 to $19.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $84.00 to $130.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $84.00 to $130.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $84.00 to $130.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) was given a €47.00 ($55.29) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $47.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $139.00 to $170.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price target boosted by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $175.00 to $195.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $175.00 to $200.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $17.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $400.00 to $420.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $400.00 to $420.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $400.00 to $420.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) (ETR:IFXA) was given a €40.00 ($47.06) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $13.00 to $14.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $47.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) had its price target raised by Craig Hallum from $8.00 to $20.00. Craig Hallum currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $55.00 to $58.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) had its target price increased by Northland Securities from $35.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $22.50 to $21.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity from $430.00 to $375.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $394.00 to $409.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its target price increased by DA Davidson from $275.00 to $300.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $102.00 to $118.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $102.00 to $118.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $121.00 to $130.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $121.00 to $130.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $121.00 to $130.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $100.00 to $115.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $100.00 to $115.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $100.00 to $115.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $94.00 to $129.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) had its target price boosted by SVB Leerink LLC from $116.00 to $126.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $27.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $27.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $275.00 to $240.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $275.00 to $240.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $275.00 to $240.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $305.00 to $255.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $305.00 to $255.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $305.00 to $255.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $250.00 to $235.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $250.00 to $235.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $250.00 to $235.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $20.00 to $23.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) had its target price increased by B. Riley from $54.00 to $74.00. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $90.00 to $100.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $90.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $90.00 to $100.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Prudential (LON:PRU) was given a GBX 1,735 ($22.67) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $185.00 to $170.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $185.00 to $170.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $185.00 to $170.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $35.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) was given a €260.00 ($305.88) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) was given a €7.35 ($8.65) price target by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $70.00 to $107.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $70.00 to $107.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $70.00 to $107.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $31.00 to $33.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from $310.00 to $275.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $310.00 to $275.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $310.00 to $275.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $295.00 to $270.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $295.00 to $270.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $295.00 to $270.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $265.00 to $270.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $325.00 to $295.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $325.00 to $295.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $325.00 to $295.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $190.00 to $180.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $190.00 to $180.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $190.00 to $180.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $275.00 to $265.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its price target trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $275.00 to $265.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $275.00 to $265.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $215.00 to $200.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $215.00 to $200.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $215.00 to $200.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $220.00 to $206.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $220.00 to $206.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $220.00 to $206.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $49.00 to $58.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $35.00 to $36.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Symrise (FRA:SY1) was given a €118.00 ($138.82) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Symrise (FRA:SY1) was given a €124.00 ($145.88) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) had its price target trimmed by Stephens from $7.50 to $7.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) had its target price lowered by Stephens from $7.50 to $7.00. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) had its price target cut by Stephens from $7.50 to $7.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $140.00 to $145.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) had its price target increased by Wedbush from $107.00 to $137.00. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $34.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $34.00 to $40.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $34.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $63.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) had its price target increased by Chardan Capital from $45.00 to $60.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) had its target price boosted by Chardan Capital from $45.00 to $60.00. Chardan Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) had its price target boosted by Chardan Capital from $45.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $37.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $37.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $320.00 to $335.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $320.00 to $335.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $320.00 to $335.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) had its price target lowered by Wedbush from $28.00 to $27.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) had its price target trimmed by Wedbush from $28.00 to $27.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) had its target price cut by Wedbush from $28.00 to $27.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its target price cut by Cowen Inc from $155.00 to $150.00. Cowen Inc currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its target price reduced by Cowen Inc from $155.00 to $150.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its price target cut by Cowen Inc from $155.00 to $150.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) had its price target boosted by SVB Leerink LLC from $24.00 to $25.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $52.00 to $45.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $60.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $13.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $21.00 to $17.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $21.00 to $17.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $21.00 to $17.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.