Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March, 10th (ACRS, ADS, AES, AGCO, AMRS, ANF, AOX, ASML, ATCO, AY)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, March 10th:

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) had its price target boosted by SVB Leerink LLC from $21.00 to $26.00. SVB Leerink LLC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

adidas (ETR:ADS) was given a €250.00 ($294.12) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

adidas (ETR:ADS) was given a €300.00 ($352.94) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

adidas (ETR:ADS) was given a €215.00 ($252.94) price target by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

The AES (NYSE:AES) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $29.50 to $30.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $155.00 to $200.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $141.00 to $145.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) had its target price raised by Roth Capital from $20.00 to $33.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $22.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) was given a €17.00 ($20.00) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ASML (EPA:ASML) was given a €534.00 ($628.24) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $16.50 to $18.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $56.00 to $86.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $5.00 to $9.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) was given a €69.00 ($81.18) target price by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Berkshire Hathaway (OTCMKTS:BRK/B) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $248.00 to $270.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $200.00 to $215.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $9.00 to $15.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) had its price target raised by DA Davidson from $21.00 to $22.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $65.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Crane (NYSE:CR) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from $96.00 to $100.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $18.50 to $19.75. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $30.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $80.00 to $95.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $325.00 to $375.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $84.00 to $85.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $77.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI from $75.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its price target lowered by DA Davidson from $88.00 to $82.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $129.00 to $125.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $115.00 to $110.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) had its target price boosted by JMP Securities from $60.00 to $80.00. JMP Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) was given a €47.00 ($55.29) price target by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) was given a €44.00 ($51.76) target price by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $170.00 to $185.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $24.00 to $25.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $17.00 to $19.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $84.00 to $130.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) was given a €47.00 ($55.29) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $47.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $139.00 to $170.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price target boosted by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $175.00 to $195.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $175.00 to $200.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $17.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $400.00 to $420.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) (ETR:IFXA) was given a €40.00 ($47.06) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $13.00 to $14.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $47.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) had its price target raised by Craig Hallum from $8.00 to $20.00. Craig Hallum currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $55.00 to $58.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) had its target price increased by Northland Securities from $35.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $22.50 to $21.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity from $430.00 to $375.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $394.00 to $409.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its target price increased by DA Davidson from $275.00 to $300.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $102.00 to $118.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $121.00 to $130.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $100.00 to $115.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $94.00 to $129.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) had its target price boosted by SVB Leerink LLC from $116.00 to $126.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $27.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $275.00 to $240.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $305.00 to $255.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $250.00 to $235.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $20.00 to $23.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) had its target price increased by B. Riley from $54.00 to $74.00. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $90.00 to $100.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Prudential (LON:PRU) was given a GBX 1,735 ($22.67) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $185.00 to $170.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $35.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) was given a €260.00 ($305.88) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) was given a €7.35 ($8.65) price target by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $70.00 to $107.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $31.00 to $33.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from $310.00 to $275.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $295.00 to $270.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $265.00 to $270.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $325.00 to $295.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $190.00 to $180.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $275.00 to $265.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $215.00 to $200.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $220.00 to $206.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $49.00 to $58.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $35.00 to $36.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Symrise (FRA:SY1) was given a €118.00 ($138.82) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Symrise (FRA:SY1) was given a €124.00 ($145.88) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) had its price target trimmed by Stephens from $7.50 to $7.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $140.00 to $145.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) had its price target increased by Wedbush from $107.00 to $137.00. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $34.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $63.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) had its price target increased by Chardan Capital from $45.00 to $60.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $37.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $320.00 to $335.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) had its price target lowered by Wedbush from $28.00 to $27.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its target price cut by Cowen Inc from $155.00 to $150.00. Cowen Inc currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) had its price target boosted by SVB Leerink LLC from $24.00 to $25.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $52.00 to $45.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $21.00 to $17.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

