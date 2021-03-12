Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March, 12th (AHOTF, AYRWF, BEVFF, BIREF, CDDRF, CESDF, CNTY, CWEGF, DCBO, DSSI)

Posted by on Mar 12th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, March 12th:

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from $4.00 to $4.50. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from $60.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Diversified Royalty (OTCMKTS:BEVFF) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from $2.75 to $3.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $3.50 to $4.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $3.75 to $4.25. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Headwater Exploration (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $3.25 to $6.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $2.25 to $2.75. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $2.00 to $2.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $9.00 to $12.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $0.90 to $1.40. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from $0.75 to $1.50. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $1.25 to $2.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from $98.00 to $83.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $10.00 to $12.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $6.25 to $10.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its target price cut by Raymond James to C$171.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) had its target price increased by Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$10.25. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright from $2.80 to $2.90. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $24.00 to $26.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $2.50 to $4.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $3.50 to $4.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity from $6.75 to $6.50. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $3.00 to $6.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) had its target price raised by CIBC from $4.25 to $5.00. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from $26.00 to $28.00. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) had its target price raised by CIBC from $108.00 to $118.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from $128.00 to $135.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $125.00 to $130.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $120.00 to $130.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $103.00 to $113.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $4.25 to $8.50. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $8.00 to $9.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF) had its target price boosted by Desjardins from $55.00 to $61.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Total Energy Services (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $4.00 to $5.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $24.00 to $32.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:TWMIF) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from $1.30 to $1.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:WPTIF) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $16.00 to $16.75. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:WPTIF) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $14.75 to $16.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) had its price target raised by Alliance Global Partners from $29.00 to $37.00. Alliance Global Partners currently has a buy rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Receive News & Ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.