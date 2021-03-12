Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March, 12th (AHOTF, AYRWF, BEVFF, BIREF, CDDRF, CESDF, CNTY, CWEGF, DCBO, DSSI)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, March 12th:

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from $4.00 to $4.50. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Get American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP alerts:

Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from $60.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Diversified Royalty (OTCMKTS:BEVFF)

had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from $2.75 to $3.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $3.50 to $4.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $3.75 to $4.25. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Headwater Exploration (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $3.25 to $6.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $2.25 to $2.75. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $2.00 to $2.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $9.00 to $12.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $0.90 to $1.40. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from $0.75 to $1.50. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $1.25 to $2.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from $98.00 to $83.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $10.00 to $12.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $6.25 to $10.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its target price cut by Raymond James to C$171.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) had its target price increased by Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$10.25. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright from $2.80 to $2.90. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $24.00 to $26.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $2.50 to $4.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $3.50 to $4.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity from $6.75 to $6.50. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $3.00 to $6.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) had its target price raised by CIBC from $4.25 to $5.00. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from $26.00 to $28.00. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) had its target price raised by CIBC from $108.00 to $118.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from $128.00 to $135.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $125.00 to $130.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $120.00 to $130.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $103.00 to $113.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $4.25 to $8.50. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $8.00 to $9.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF) had its target price boosted by Desjardins from $55.00 to $61.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Total Energy Services (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $4.00 to $5.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $24.00 to $32.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:TWMIF) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from $1.30 to $1.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:WPTIF) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $16.00 to $16.75. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:WPTIF) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $14.75 to $16.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) had its price target raised by Alliance Global Partners from $29.00 to $37.00. Alliance Global Partners currently has a buy rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Receive News & Ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.