Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for March, 10th (ATO, BE, BEP, BFS, CMI, CNQ, FVRR, GIB, JBHT, KNX)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Wednesday, March 10th:

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $99.00 price target on the stock.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $33.00 price target on the stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $42.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $44.00.

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) was upgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $50.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $32.00.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has $325.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $250.00.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have $35.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Canadian Natural Resources’ balanced and diverse production mix facilitates long-term value and reduces the risk profile. Canadian Natural’s acquisition of Athabasca Oil Sands project in 2017 has added significant value to its asset base and buoyed the production prospects. Notably, lower capital needs and improving operational efficiencies have enabled the company to generate significant free cash flow. What’s more, Canadian Natural Resources has a solid track record of dividend hikes, recently increasing payout for the 21st consecutive year. A 'Canadian Dividend Aristocrat' with an attractive yield, the company’s stock has more than doubled over the trailing 12-month period and poised for further capital appreciation. Consequently, Canadian Natural Resources is viewed a preferred energy firm to own now.”

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) was upgraded by analysts at MKM Partners from a sell rating to a neutral rating. MKM Partners currently has $245.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $260.00.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) was upgraded by analysts at Edward Jones from a hold rating to a buy rating.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $171.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $151.00.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $52.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $46.00.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) was upgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating. KeyCorp currently has $22.00 price target on the stock.

The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has $22.00 target price on the stock.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $30.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $20.00.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $76.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Nucor for the first quarter of 2021 have been going up over the past month. The company is committed to expand its production capabilities and grow its business through strategic acquisitions. Its efforts to boost production capacity through a number of growth projects should drive profitability. Nucor is also seeing strong momentum in the non-residential construction market. Its downstream products unit is benefiting from strength in non-residential construction. The automotive market has also rebounded strongly following the pandemic-driven slump, thanks to a strong recovery in demand. The company remains focused on achieving greater penetration in automotive. Higher steel prices should also drive its margins. Tight supply coupled with rising end-market demand are providing a boost to steel prices.”

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a hold rating to a buy rating. Canaccord Genuity currently has $300.00 target price on the stock.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $30.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $28.00.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $12.00 price target on the stock.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $160.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $150.00.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) was upgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating. KeyCorp currently has $15.00 target price on the stock.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $28.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $24.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $300.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $270.00.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $175.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $129.00.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) was upgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $21.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $12.00.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an underperform rating to a buy rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $12.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $7.50.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity to a buy rating.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $85.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $56.00.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $93.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $94.00.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $52.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $44.00.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating.

