ERC20 (ERC20) Price Reaches $0.0010 on Major Exchanges

ERC20 (CURRENCY:ERC20) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. One ERC20 token can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ERC20 has traded up 31.5% against the U.S. dollar. ERC20 has a total market capitalization of $1.11 million and $56,643.00 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ERC20 alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.47 or 0.00049393 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00011250 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $372.93 or 0.00647084 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000332 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.57 or 0.00065181 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 57.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00026125 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

ERC20 Profile

ERC20 (CRYPTO:ERC20) is a token. It launched on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @ERC20project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ERC20 is belance.io

ERC20 Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ERC20 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ERC20 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.