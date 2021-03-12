Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) Hits New 52-Week High at $20.10

Ero Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.10 and last traded at $20.09, with a volume of 2006 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.39.

ERRPF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC increased their target price on Ero Copper from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Scotiabank increased their target price on Ero Copper from $21.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Ero Copper from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on Ero Copper from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Ero Copper from $24.00 to $22.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ero Copper presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.53.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

