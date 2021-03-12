Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $25.10

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$25.10 and last traded at C$24.62, with a volume of 143023 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$24.69.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ERO. Pi Financial lifted their target price on Ero Copper from C$21.70 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Cormark lifted their price target on Ero Copper from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Ero Copper from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$24.17.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$21.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$20.13. The firm has a market cap of C$2.16 billion and a PE ratio of 68.39.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.