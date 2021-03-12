Ether Kingdoms Token Price Hits $0.0028 (IMP)

Ether Kingdoms Token (CURRENCY:IMP) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. During the last week, Ether Kingdoms Token has traded 36.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ether Kingdoms Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ether Kingdoms Token has a market cap of $21,846.31 and $88,858.00 worth of Ether Kingdoms Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00048181 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00011865 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $362.89 or 0.00643140 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 105.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001361 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.31 or 0.00064356 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00025602 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.95 or 0.00035361 BTC.

Ether Kingdoms Token Profile

Ether Kingdoms Token is a token. Ether Kingdoms Token’s total supply is 13,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,737,959 tokens. Ether Kingdoms Token’s official website is imps.me . The Reddit community for Ether Kingdoms Token is /r/imptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ether Kingdoms Token is medium.com/@imptoken . Ether Kingdoms Token’s official Twitter account is @imptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IMP is short for “Impression”, a marketing term that indicates the number of times a particular piece of content is displayed without having the user perform any additional action. The project itself expects to revolutionize the modern advertising market, making it more competitive and profitable for all the participants at the same time. IMP is an ERC223 based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

