EvenCoin Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $100,529.00 (EVN)

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded 19.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 12th. EvenCoin has a total market capitalization of $72,215.44 and $100,529.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EvenCoin has traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar. One EvenCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000317 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.64 or 0.00065077 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001978 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000039 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EvenCoin Coin Profile

EVN is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. EvenCoin’s official website is www.evencoin.io . EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

Buying and Selling EvenCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvenCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EvenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

