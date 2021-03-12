Evercore ISI Increases Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target to $55.00

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.68% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.84.

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $45.20 on Friday. Marvell Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.45 and a fifty-two week high of $55.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.62. The stock has a market cap of $30.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. The company had revenue of $797.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.30 million. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 51.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology Group will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 19,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total transaction of $910,007.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,002,597.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total value of $337,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,519 shares of company stock valued at $4,458,552 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 8,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 33,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 22,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

