Everipedia (IQ) Price Tops $0.0108 on Top Exchanges

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded up 14.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 12th. During the last week, Everipedia has traded up 26.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Everipedia token can now be purchased for $0.0108 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. Everipedia has a total market cap of $107.22 million and $4.15 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Everipedia alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $260.27 or 0.00460774 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.25 or 0.00062410 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00050163 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.18 or 0.00069359 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.28 or 0.00549312 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.51 or 0.00078799 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Everipedia Profile

Everipedia was first traded on December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,017,528,989 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,964,000,509 tokens. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everipedia’s official website is everipedia.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Everipedia Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everipedia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everipedia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Everipedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everipedia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.