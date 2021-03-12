Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Position Increased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,378 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $12,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,408,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,630,661,000 after buying an additional 84,744 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 25,533,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,208,906,000 after purchasing an additional 939,501 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,959,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $602,080,000 after purchasing an additional 30,701 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 7.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,613,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $385,457,000 after purchasing an additional 300,966 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Eversource Energy by 2.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,797,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,758,000 after buying an additional 67,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy stock opened at $81.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $60.69 and a twelve month high of $96.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.64.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%. Equities analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.86%.

ES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

