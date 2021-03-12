Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Bought by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 82.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,601 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $3,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $81.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $60.69 and a fifty-two week high of $96.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 69.86%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ES. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

