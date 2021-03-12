Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL) Short Interest Update

Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decrease of 73.4% from the February 11th total of 25,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 228,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ EVOL traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $3.44. 102,817 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,680. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.90 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.80. Evolving Systems has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $3.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolving Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evolving Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evolving Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Evolving Systems by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,001,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 223,079 shares during the last quarter. 13.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evolving Systems, Inc provides real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless, wireline, and cable network operators in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers acquisition and activation solutions, including Smart Dealer, a tool set that enables SIM retailers to sell SIM cards; and Dynamic SIM Allocation, a SIM/eSIM activation solution.

