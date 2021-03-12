ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) One Day Trading Volume Tops $5,771.00

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded down 9.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 12th. In the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar. ExclusiveCoin has a market cap of $834,658.17 and $5,771.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000249 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ExclusiveCoin alerts:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 40.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002952 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000023 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.65 or 0.00203702 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00025869 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001654 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Profile

ExclusiveCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ExclusiveCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ExclusiveCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.