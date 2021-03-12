Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 49.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 38,409 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Ulta Beauty worth $11,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ULTA. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the third quarter worth $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 70.0% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Robert F. Diromualdo sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.15, for a total transaction of $7,348,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,726,519.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.15, for a total value of $13,257,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,773,945.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ULTA stock opened at $339.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $312.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $266.44. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.05 and a 12-month high of $349.61. The company has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of 85.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ULTA. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet raised Ulta Beauty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.50.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

