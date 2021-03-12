eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Price Target Raised to $67.00

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) had its target price boosted by research analysts at DA Davidson to $67.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 32.33% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised eXp World from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. William Blair lowered eXp World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.33.

Get eXp World alerts:

NASDAQ:EXPI traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.63. 57,126 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,222,882. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.69 and a beta of 3.35. eXp World has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $609.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.27 million. eXp World had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 32.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that eXp World will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jeff Whiteside sold 50,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total value of $3,614,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,619,921.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.32, for a total value of $703,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,597,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,448,442,148.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 305,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,994,800 in the last ninety days. 40.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in eXp World by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in eXp World by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in eXp World during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in eXp World by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in eXp World by 426.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. 19.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, Portugal, France, Mexico, Puerto Rico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

Read More: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.