Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,350 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 14,300 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Expedia Group worth $9,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,644 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 203.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 970 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,715 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 32,067 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 15,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $844,000. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $105.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $108.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.50.

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $167.58 on Thursday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.76 and a 1 year high of $173.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The online travel company reported ($2.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.57). Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 3,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $490,840.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total transaction of $97,875.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,786.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

